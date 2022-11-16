Man loses a leg in landmine blast

Locals took him to a Cox’s Bazar Hospital for treatment, said Md. Shafiullah, chairman of Naikhanchari upazila.
On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by Myanmar army exploded at Zero Point Rohingya Camp.
On the same day, another Bangladeshi youth was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.
Besides, another man lost a leg in a landmine explosion near the border with Myanmar along Naikhongchhari of Bandarban on 5 October.
In the face of continuous gunfire and mortar shelling inside Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border local authorities evacuated 30 families from Dochari and Ghumdhum unions at Naikhongchhari on 23 October.
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently summoned Myanmar envoy to Dhaka several times and formally protested against the move by the Buddhist-majority nation’s military.