Man loses a leg in landmine blast

Locals took him to a Cox’s Bazar Hospital for treatment, said Md. Shafiullah, chairman of Naikhanchari upazila.

On 16 September, a Rohingya boy was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by Myanmar army exploded at Zero Point Rohingya Camp.

On the same day, another Bangladeshi youth was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.