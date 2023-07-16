It’s imperative to stay humble when in power: Hasan

Hasan Mahmud, the information and broadcasting minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League, highlighted the necessity of maintaining a humble attitude while in power. He called upon the members of his party to embrace this principle.

“If you are in power, you should be modest and humble. Modesty makes people great,” he told a meeting virtually from his Minto Road official residence in the capital.

Ranguniya Samity organised the meeting at LGED Bhaban in Sholoshohor in Chattogram.

Hasan Mahmud expressed, "I have always made an effort to remain alongside the people of my constituency. Despite fulfilling my responsibilities as a minister and a member of the party, I have consistently visited Chattogram and my constituency in Ranguniya every week."