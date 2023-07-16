It’s imperative to stay humble when in power: Hasan

Hasan Mahmud, the information and broadcasting minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League, highlighted the necessity of maintaining a humble attitude while in power. He called upon the members of his party to embrace this principle.
“If you are in power, you should be modest and humble. Modesty makes people great,” he told a meeting virtually from his Minto Road official residence in the capital.
Ranguniya Samity organised the meeting at LGED Bhaban in Sholoshohor in Chattogram.
Hasan Mahmud expressed, "I have always made an effort to remain alongside the people of my constituency. Despite fulfilling my responsibilities as a minister and a member of the party, I have consistently visited Chattogram and my constituency in Ranguniya every week."
He acknowledged that the country progresses under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, whether or not anyone acknowledges it. However, he recognised that mistakes can occur in governing, as they do in any administration. He added, "No government in the world can execute their work flawlessly."
Requesting cooperation from all to sustain the progress under the Awami League government, the information minister affirmed, "I have strived to be a lawmaker regardless of party affiliations or differing opinions. For the past 14 and a half years, my door has remained open to all."
He hoped that they would also keep their doors open for him in future.
About the development in Ranguniya, Hasan said all schools, colleges and madrasahs got new buildings. All private madrasahs, mosques, pagodas, temples have received allocations, he added.
Besides, he said 28 new mosques were built in the area and projects have been taken to widen the Kalindirani Road and Mariamnagar DC Road. Three rubber dams were constructed to facilitate agriculture, he added.
Hasan said, “There were many elected lawmakers and ministers from Ranguniya. And you know what they did. I’ve tried to do my best for the welfare of the people. My efforts will be continued”.
CUET vice chancellor Rafiqul Alam, Chattogram University professor Sekandar Chowdhury, LGED supervisor engineer Tofazzal Hossain, Department of Environment director Hindol Das, Ranguniya upazila chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder, Zila Parishad member Abul Kashem Chisti, AL North district unit advisor Jahir Ahmed Chowdhury, CDA board member Muhammad Ali Shah, Red Crescent general secretary Master Aslam Khan and Abu Dhabi Bangabandhu Parishad president Iftekhar Hossain Babul, among others, addressed the meeting.
Convenor of the samity Khaled Mahmud presided over the event.