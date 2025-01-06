Touhid-Wang meeting on 21 January: Issues to gain priority

According to diplomatic experts, while there are to be discussions on taking bilateral relations ahead, China also has special interest in geopolitics. China particularly wants to use the changed political circumstances in Bangladesh to forge close ties with the administration here. It is playing attention to take opportunity of these crossroads leading to democracy in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's relations with neighbouring India are fraught with tension since the political changeover. China wants to use this opportunity to build closer relations with Bangladesh.

For some years now China has been pouring investment into South Asian countries in order to tackle the US in the region. After Professor Yunus took over in August, 12 companies of China have invested USD 210 million in Bangladesh. Through these investments, China is sending out the message that it will continue to extend all-out support to the interim government.

According to international affairs analysts, Bangladesh needs to proceed with caution since China is laying emphasis on geopolitics. It is undeniable that the West, the US in particular, has expansive support and cooperation for the present government. So it would not be prudent for Bangladesh to take any such step that may go against the country's interests. It is no secret that the US in not at ease with the strained Bangladesh-India relations and Bangladesh's proximity with China.

A senior-level policymaker of the government, on condition of anonymity, said the government is paying special attention to the foreign advisor's China visit. Several friendly countries are paying particular attention to this visit and so the government will not take any hasty decision that may complicate the country's international relations.