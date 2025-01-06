Touhid-Wang meeting on 21 January: Issues to gain priority
A minister-level meeting is to be with China after the change of political backdrop following the student-people's uprising in Bangladesh. Foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain will meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on 21 January in Beijing. This will be the first bilateral meeting of the foreign advisor with any country after the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus took over power.
Diplomatic sources of Dhaka and Beijing tell Prothom Alo, Touhid Hossain will leave on 20 January for a four-day visit to Beijing. On the sidelines of the foreign minister level visit, he will also exchange views with senior leaders of the Communist Party in two important cities of China. He will also speak at two research institutions in Beijing and Shanghai.
Wang Yi sent a letter to Touhid Hossain towards the beginning of December inviting him to visit Beijing. Touhid Hossain replied to Wang Yi in the last week of December, accepting the invitation to visit China.
Several senior officials of the foreign ministry informed this correspondent that as the formal meeting will be held in Beijing, so the agenda of the meeting will be proposed by China. Bangladesh will then respond to the proposal and the matter will be finalised. However, the meeting will give priority to strengthening economic ties in the future, with the inclusion of business, investment, infrastructure development and more.
China may also bring forward the development projects signed during the past government in Bangladesh, which have not progressed. China will also place importance on signing an MoU to attach Bangladesh it its Global Development Initiative (GDI).
Another official said that during preparatory discussions regarding the visit, Chinese officials hinted that Beijing would focus in GDI and the pending projects.
Bangladesh and China are to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year. In this backdrop, various initiatives will be discussed including exchange visits at various levels.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Touhid Hossain said, "I will be visit Beijing on 20 January at the invitation of the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. Alongside formal meetings, there may be several other discussions. The agenda of the meeting, events and other details are likely to be finalised within the next couple of days."
China's special interest in geopolitics
According to diplomatic experts, while there are to be discussions on taking bilateral relations ahead, China also has special interest in geopolitics. China particularly wants to use the changed political circumstances in Bangladesh to forge close ties with the administration here. It is playing attention to take opportunity of these crossroads leading to democracy in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's relations with neighbouring India are fraught with tension since the political changeover. China wants to use this opportunity to build closer relations with Bangladesh.
For some years now China has been pouring investment into South Asian countries in order to tackle the US in the region. After Professor Yunus took over in August, 12 companies of China have invested USD 210 million in Bangladesh. Through these investments, China is sending out the message that it will continue to extend all-out support to the interim government.
According to international affairs analysts, Bangladesh needs to proceed with caution since China is laying emphasis on geopolitics. It is undeniable that the West, the US in particular, has expansive support and cooperation for the present government. So it would not be prudent for Bangladesh to take any such step that may go against the country's interests. It is no secret that the US in not at ease with the strained Bangladesh-India relations and Bangladesh's proximity with China.
A senior-level policymaker of the government, on condition of anonymity, said the government is paying special attention to the foreign advisor's China visit. Several friendly countries are paying particular attention to this visit and so the government will not take any hasty decision that may complicate the country's international relations.