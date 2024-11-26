Prothom Alo’s Rajshahi office vandalised

Some people gathered outside the Tejgaon police station in the city on Monday afternoon in a bid to put pressure on the police to release them. Later, the police released them taking signs on bonds.

The agitators brought out a procession from the police station and blocked the road in front of the Prothom Alo office and chanted slogans there. This created panic among the traders and buyers in Karwan Bazar, the largest kitchen market in the capital.

Many traders closed their shops at that time; buyers also started leaving. The army and police members were on alert at that time. In this situation, the troublemakers left the area around 4:45 pm.

Earlier, on Sunday night, it was announced on Facebook that they would gather at Shahbagh intersection and come in front of the Prothom Alo office with a procession on Monday afternoon.

However, no one was seen gathering in Shahbagh in the afternoon. The law enforcement agencies were also on high alert there.

A certain quarter had been making provocative statements and negative propaganda against Prothom Alo on social media for the last few days. A section of them announced on 25 October to lay siege to the offices of Prothom Alo and several other media outlets.

However, they could not gather that day due to widespread criticism and the strong stance of law enforcement agencies.