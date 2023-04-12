Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury no more

The 81-year-old Zafrullah had been suffering from kidney complications for a long time and various old age complications lately. As his condition deteriorated, Dr Zafrullah was admitted to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on Wednesday. He was put on life support on Monday.

Dr Zafrullah was a vascular surgeon and public health expert. During Liberation War in 1971, Zafrullah and others set up Bangladesh Hospital in India for injured freedom fighters and the refugees. Dr Zafrullah was one of the pioneers behind formulating the Bangladesh National Drug Policy in 1982.

He set up the Gonoshasthaya Kendra for treatment of underprivileged people in 1972.