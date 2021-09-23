PM Hasina calls for declaring Covid-19 vaccine 'global public goods'

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday called for declaring the Covid-19 vaccine as a “global public goods” as she joined a summit on Covid-19 in the US presidential palace, White House.

“For effective global vaccination, COVID-19 vaccines need to be declared as “global public goods”, she said.

She added: “To guarantee universal access, local production of vaccines by developing countries and LDCs (Least Development Countries) which have the capacity must be allowed.”

A pre-recorded statement was broadcast the “Covid-19 White House Global Covid-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better”.