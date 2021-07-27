PM Hasina asks rural people not to be hesitant about taking Covid test

The prime minister made the remark while addressing the 27th founding anniversary programme of Bangladesh Awami Swecchasebak League (BASL), joining it virtually from Ganobhaban.

BASL, an associate body of ruling Awami League, arranged the programme at the Awami League’s central office at the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue.

The prime minister said if anyone goes for Covid test, he or she would be able to receive medical treatment in addition to not infecting other with the virus.

“This is how will be able to save other’s lives. This attitude should be there among people,” she said.