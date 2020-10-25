PM Hasina calls for refraining from misleading news

She said her government has been arranging training for the journalists at the grassroots by establishing a training institute mainly to enhance the quality of journalism to cope with the world standard.

In this connection, she said that as many as 30,048 journalists have been trained in the last 12 years by her government.

The premier said they have formed Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust through which Taka 17.87 crore has been distributed among 5,266 journalists while Tk 3.50 crore was distributed from the PM’s Welfare and Relief Fund.

The PM said her government has enacted media related laws for the welfare of journalists, adding that her government amended the penal code mainly to stop wholesale arrest of the journalists.

Reiterating her government’s zero tolerance policy against corruption, militancy and terrorism, she said her government is determined to take stern action against the wrongdoers in accordance with the law.

The premier said her government has been taking action whenever any injustice or corruption takes place while it was a normal phenomenon to suppress those earlier (during the BNP-Jamaat regime).

“When any news appears regarding corruption and injustice, we never think of hiding those rather to go actions. We do not even think that the party and the government will face criticism due to the measures taken against the misdeeds,” she said.

“As the government has been taking action against any wrongdoings, it may seem the Awami League government is committing the corruption. But, this is not true,” She said, adding that the truth is that her government has not been nurturing any sorts of corruption.

Basically, the premier said, the seed of corruption was planted following the assassination of the Father of the Nation on 15 August in 1975. The governments of Zia, Ershad and Khaleda not only patronized the corrupt elements to create an elite group in society to cling to power but they also engaged themselves in corruption.

Due to the government’s stance against corruption, she said, the opposition has got the chance to write or say that the Awami League government is involved in corruption.