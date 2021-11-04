PM Hasina for changing traditional lens of Bangladesh-UK relations

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said time has come to change the traditional lens of Bangladesh-UK bilateral relations.

“Indeed, it’s time for a ‘reset’ in Bangladesh-UK bilateral relations. We need to change the traditional lens we use to view our partnership,” she said.

The prime minister came up with the view while addressing the British Parliament on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence titled ‘Bangladesh at 50: The Resilient Delta’ on Wednesday.