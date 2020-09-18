President, PM mourn death of Hefazat chief Shah Ahmed Shafi

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh's amir Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi.
In his message of condolence, the president said Allama Shafi had played an important role in promoting Islam at home and abroad.
“At his death, the country lost a prominent Islamic scholar,” Abdul Hamid added.
In her condolence message, the prime minister said Allama Shafi made important contributions to preaching and expansion of Islamic education in the country.
“Besides, Allama Shafi played a role in modernisation of Qawmi madrasa education system,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Ahmad Shafi breathed his last at Asgar Ali Hospital in the capital this evening. He was flown to Dhaka from Chattogram by a helicopter this afternoon as his condition deteriorated.
Earlier, Ahmad Shafi was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday night and admitted to the ICU unit as his pressure and pulse rate decreased.