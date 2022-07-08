PM Hasina mourns demise of Shinzo Abe

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, reports UNB.

Abe, 67, was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan. The former Japanese leader immediately collapsed after being shot in chest and neck and was airlifted to hospital. He was pronounced dead about five hours later at 5:00pm local time.

The suspected attacker is a 41-year old man who was tackled at the scene and is now in police custody.