PM Hasina suggests 5 actions to deal with drug-resistant diseases

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday stressed on the importance of five actions to fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as it is crucial for preventing future pandemics.

The prime minister put forward the actions at the high-level Interactive Dialogue on AMR through her pre-recorded statement played at the opening segment of the dialogue at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The actions include an integrated multisectoral action plan on AMR, including a collective action plan by the international community at both regional and global levels with special focus on low- and middle-income countries; and good manufacturing, laboratory practices and surveillance framework.

The three other actions are equitable access to affordable and effective antibiotics, as required, through transfer of technology and sharing of ownership; sustainable financing for AMR containment activities and finally global public awareness in combating AMR through political commitment and partnership among the member states.