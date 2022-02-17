PM Hasina to hand over 'Ekushey Padak 2022' on 20 Feb

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the "Ekushey Padak 2022" among 24 eminent persons at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on 20 February on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day, reports BSS.

The premier will hand over the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the city at 10:00am.

On 3 February, the government announced the names of 24 eminent persons for the "Ekushey Padak 2022" for their outstanding contributions to respective fields.