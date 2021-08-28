PM Hasina to unveil Cox's Bazar airport runway expansion project Sunday

The US$ 185 million project will help boost the development of Cox’s Bazar and the neighbouring regions, they said.

The government is currently implementing a large number of projects in Cox's Bazar under a mega plan to develop the tourism city like Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a deal with the Chinese joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on 9 February 2021 to implement the crucial project.

The deadline to complete the construction of the project is 10 May 2024 but there will be efforts to do it faster than the stipulated time.

Through implementing the project, the existing 9,000ft runway will be extended by 1,700ft towards the Maheshkhali Channel through coastal land reclamation.