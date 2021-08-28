PM Hasina to unveil Cox's Bazar airport runway expansion project Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony and unveil the foundation stone of the runway extension at 10am, said an official.
Apparently inspired by Hong Kong International Airport, the government of Bangladesh has taken the runway expansion project at the Cox's Bazar Airport by reclaiming land from the sea.
Upon completion of the project, all types of large aircraft will be able to take off and land on the maritime runway, officials said.
The US$ 185 million project will help boost the development of Cox’s Bazar and the neighbouring regions, they said.
The government is currently implementing a large number of projects in Cox's Bazar under a mega plan to develop the tourism city like Singapore and Hong Kong.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a deal with the Chinese joint venture of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on 9 February 2021 to implement the crucial project.
The deadline to complete the construction of the project is 10 May 2024 but there will be efforts to do it faster than the stipulated time.
Through implementing the project, the existing 9,000ft runway will be extended by 1,700ft towards the Maheshkhali Channel through coastal land reclamation.
China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) have been engaged in a large number of construction projects around the world with their over 40 years’ presence globally.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali, secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman will also join the function.
State-of-the-art technology will be used to build the runway by claiming land from the sea.
On completion, the new 10,700-foot runway will allow much larger and wide-bodied aircraft like Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 747-400 to use the airport, paving the way for the smooth operation of international flights.