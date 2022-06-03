PM Hasina urges hajj pilgrims to pray for country's welfare

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the hajj pilgrims to pray for divine blessings for the overall welfare of the country so that the journey of economic development of Bangladesh continues as well as people get decent lives.

"My call to all of you (hajj pilgrims) is that you must pray for Bangladesh and its people so that the country may stay safe from the natural disasters and pandemics like coronavirus . . . and we can take the economic and other development activities ahead further," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating Hajj Activities-2022 at Hajj Office in the capital as chief guest, joining the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that her government has developed the hajj management using modern technology, Sheikh Hasina said, "It is our duty to arrange all the facilities so that those who are going to Saudi Arabia can perform hajj and worship properly."

She called upon all to uphold the dignity of the very peaceful and holy religion, Islam. “Islam is a very peaceful and holy religion and it is the best religion. So, it is the duty for all of us to maintain its dignity.”