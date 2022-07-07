PM Hasina urges the US to lift sanctions against Russia

She said that the US-led sanctions were tantamount to violation of human rights as it is not fair to deprive all humans of their basic rights.
Sheikh Hasina said it is unfortunate that when the whole world is being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic the Russia-Ukraine war has brought more miseries.
"Above all, the US-imposed sanctions have blocked the availability of items that Bangladesh imports,” she said.
"The transportation cost has gone up while the pockets of availability of the goods have been shrunk," the prime minister added.
She also said that this is not only for Bangladesh. The USA, Europe, England and the whole world are affected by the sanctions.
"The people are the sufferers of this in the end. Especially, the developed countries should think about it," she said.
In this connection, the prime minister further said that the US should understand that the sanctions are inflicting pain for their own people too. They also should look into the matter.
"You want to hurt a country by slapping sanctions. But how much are they affected?," she questioned.
She said that the people of the other countries from low-income to developing and developed are much more affected by the restrictions.