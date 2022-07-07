PM Hasina urges the US to lift sanctions against Russia

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the US to withdraw the sanctions it imposed on Russia as their punitive action is causing immense sufferings across the globe.

"I think that it is justified to retreat from the act of punishing one country which is hurting the people of the whole world,” she said while inaugurating the new building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

The prime minister joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.