PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the new prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

The ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday morning confirmed the matter in a tweet.

Congratulating her new Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Hasina said the entire region will have to work together to overcome the challenges in achieving the common goals.

Pakistan lawmakers on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who resigned his national assembly seat -- along with most of his party members -- ahead of the vote.

Khan was dismissed Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for an unlikely alliance that faces the same issues which bedeviled the cricket star-turned-politician.

Sharif, leader of the centrist Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was the only candidate after Khan loyalist Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister, withdrew his candidacy and resigned his seat.

