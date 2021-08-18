PM talks tough against corruption by public servants

She said the government wants to build a skilled, pro-service oriented and accountable administration which will accelerate the development of the country.
"That will be much more effective as we want to establish good governance in the country," she said.
Terming corruption a disease, Hasina laid emphasis on getting rid of the menace.
"You have to take stern action whenever you see anyone indulging in corruption. There must be a reward for any good job, but punishment must be given for any involvement in corruption," she said.
The prime minister said the government has taken measurers to produce coronavirus vaccines locally.
"Besides, we will procure whatever the amount of vaccines we need," she said.