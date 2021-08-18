Bangladesh

PM talks tough against corruption by public servants

UNB
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said public servants will face tough consequences if anyone indulges in corruption.

"As we are providing various facilities, we will not tolerate any corruption," she said.

The PM warned public servants while speaking at a meeting with all secretaries of the public service.

Held at the NEC auditorium, she joined it from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said the government wants to build a skilled, pro-service oriented and accountable administration which will accelerate the development of the country.

"That will be much more effective as we want to establish good governance in the country," she said.

Terming corruption a disease, Hasina laid emphasis on getting rid of the menace.

"You have to take stern action whenever you see anyone indulging in corruption. There must be a reward for any good job, but punishment must be given for any involvement in corruption," she said.

The prime minister said the government has taken measurers to produce coronavirus vaccines locally.

"Besides, we will procure whatever the amount of vaccines we need," she said.

