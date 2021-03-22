PM urges world people to ensure sustainable development

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday made a fervent appeal to the world people to ensure sustainable development for their greater interest, reports BSS.

“I make a fervent call to the people of the entire globe to make sure durable development for their greater interest,” she said.

The premier was speaking at the 6th day programmes of the 10-day grand celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of independence at the National Parade Square here this afternoon.

President Abdul Hamid joined the ceremony as the chief guest and Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari joined it as the guest of honor. Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the function, pointed out the global warming, saying the climate change has made the countries of the subcontinent the most vulnerable.

“We’re the most sufferers of the consequence of climate change though we’re not contributing to it,” she said.

The premier went on saying: “We can temporarily protect ourselves through adaptation, but the process will fail to provide sustainable protection unless the current trend of climate change is restricted.”

As the current president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum or CVF, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has been urging the world leaders to take immediate steps to combat climate change.