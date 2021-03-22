PM urges world people to ensure sustainable development

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday made a fervent appeal to the world people to ensure sustainable development for their greater interest, reports BSS.
“I make a fervent call to the people of the entire globe to make sure durable development for their greater interest,” she said.
The premier was speaking at the 6th day programmes of the 10-day grand celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of independence at the National Parade Square here this afternoon.
President Abdul Hamid joined the ceremony as the chief guest and Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari joined it as the guest of honor. Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the function, pointed out the global warming, saying the climate change has made the countries of the subcontinent the most vulnerable.
“We’re the most sufferers of the consequence of climate change though we’re not contributing to it,” she said.
The premier went on saying: “We can temporarily protect ourselves through adaptation, but the process will fail to provide sustainable protection unless the current trend of climate change is restricted.”
As the current president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum or CVF, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has been urging the world leaders to take immediate steps to combat climate change.
Referring to the launching of the Global Climate Adaptation, Bangladesh office last year, the premier said it has started working on tackling the effects of climate change in South Asia.
Sheikh Hasina said countries on the Himalayan basin are prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, cloud bursts, avalanches, landslides and flash floods.
In addition, she said, the coastal regions like Bangladesh are to stand against frequent floods, tidal surges, earthquakes, heavy rains, or droughts.
Education minister Dipu Moni, MP, delivered the welcome address at the programme, while eminent litterateur Selina Hossain made a presentation on today’s theme. State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam conducted the function.
President Hamid’s wife Rashida Khanam and Bhandari’s daughter Usha Kiran were present, among others, at the ceremony.
The Nepalese president became the third among the world leaders to attend the celebrations.
Earlier, Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his spouse Fazna Ahmed graced the opening ceremony of the celebrations on 17 March, and prime minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa joined on the third day.
To join the celebrations, Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering is scheduled to arrive here tomorrow morning, while Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will join the ceremony on 26 March.
The theme of the celebrations is “The Eternal Mujib” but a separate theme for each day has been selected with Monday’s one being “This Land Is My Land”.