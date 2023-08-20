If India says anything, it would be better for the region: Foreign minister

The government of India is a highly judicious government, remarked foreign minister Abdul Momen. “They are a strong democratic country. They have done what they deemed better. There is nothing to say about this.”

German media outlet Deutsche Welle carried a report saying that India sent message to the US, taking the side of Sheikh Hasina. It said, India in its message to the US said that if the government of Sheikh Hasina becomes weaker in Bangladesh, geopolitically it would not bode well neither for India nor the US. Because, India thinks the hold of organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami will grow stronger if Sheikh Hasina’s government becomes weaker. The US considers Jamaat as a political organisation and compares it with Muslim Brotherhood. On the other hand, India considers Jamaat to be an extremist fundamentalist organisation.

The message of India further stated that Bangladesh and India share a long land-boundary. India’s border security will be at stake if any organisation like Jamaat becomes stronger in Bangladesh. India also thinks organisations like Jamaat have strong ties with Pakistan.