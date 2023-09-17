Microbus set on fire, BNP claims passengers were its leaders, activists

Miscreants set a microbus on fire on Natore-Bogura highway in front of Dighapatia textile mills in Natore Sadar upazila on Sunday morning.

Leaders of the district unit of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claimed the passengers of the microbus were their leaders and activists and were going to attend the party’s road march in Bogura.

Prothom Alo, however, could neither independently verify the claim about the passengers, nor the identity of the owner of the vehicle.