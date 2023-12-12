Independent candidate Nixon Chowdhury in Jubo League committee formed to help win AL candidate

Central Jubo League has formed a committee to help the Awami League nominated candidates win in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election.

Jubo League presidium member Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury has also been included in the committee as a member.

However, he himself is contending as an independent candidate against AL-nominated Kazi Zafar Ullah in Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Charbhadrasan-Sadarpur) constituency.

According to party sources, the committee was formed on 8 December under the direction of Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash to help the candidate representing boat symbol win.