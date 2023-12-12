Independent candidate Nixon Chowdhury in Jubo League committee formed to help win AL candidate

Central Jubo League has formed a committee to help the Awami League nominated candidates win in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election.
Jubo League presidium member Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury has also been included in the committee as a member.
However, he himself is contending as an independent candidate against AL-nominated Kazi Zafar Ullah in Faridpur-4 (Bhanga-Charbhadrasan-Sadarpur) constituency.
According to party sources, the committee was formed on 8 December under the direction of Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash to help the candidate representing boat symbol win.
Parash is the chairman of the committee while general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan is there as the co-chairman. Jubo League joint general secretary Biswas Matiur Rahman has assumed the role of the member secretary.
Besides, 18 presidium members of the AL's youth front are there as members. Nixon Chowdhury is there as the seventh member of the committee.
A letter signed on 8 December mentioned that the committee has been formed to help prime minister Sheikh Hasina to become the prime minister again and the AL-nominated candidates help win.
But the issue came to light when the letter was circulated on various social media including Facebook today, Tuesday.
Nixon Chowdhury was an MP from Faridpur-4 constituency for two consecutive times. He is contending as an independent candidate being unable to secure Awami League’s nomination this time.
He joined the elections back in 2014 and 2018 as an independent candidate against Awami League-nominated candidate and Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah and defeated him.
Discussions have been going on around in Faridpur, regarding what will be the role of Nixon Chowdhury in the upcoming election in this context.
Faridpur Zila Parishad chairman Shahadat Hossain and the treasurer of Jubo League central committee is a known trusted associate of Nixon Chowdhury.
He said, “Awami League general secretary has said that party members can contest in the election as independent candidates. Nixon Chowdhury joined the election based on that announcement. He has been elected as an independent candidate two consecutive times.”
“Nixon Chowdhury had sought Awami League’s nomination but failed. Later, he became an independent candidate due to the demands of local residents. He has a commitment towards those people. There’s no way of retracting in this situation,” Shahadat added.