Big leaders with big connections have fallen in the past: MP Nixon

Central Jubo League presidium member and Faridpur-1 member of parliament, Mujibur Rahman alias Nixon Chowdhury, has said the future Jubo League will be a humanitarian Jubo League and will not run at the behest of any big leader. No sycophant of big leaders will be able to become a leader of Jubo League.
Referring to a certain lawmaker of Faridpur and an Awami League leader, he said that many big leaders with big connections have fallen in the past. Lessons should be taken from this.
Nixon Chowdhury made these remarks when members of Faridpur Jubo League’s new 21-member convening committee greeted him with bouquets. They called upon him on Wednesday night at his house in Bhanga.
The MP said, Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni had founded Jubo League in 1972. At present, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the son of Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni is chairman of Jubo League. Surely no one could have more feelings, emotions and love for Jubo League than Parash.
Addressing the new members of the convening committee, Nixon Chowdhury went on to say that the previous leaders were involved in corruption and casino scams and that was why prime minister Sheikh Hasina had dissolved the committee and placed Parash in charge of the new committee. This committee has crossed one and a half years so far. Though no Jubo League committees could be formed around the country because of the coronavirus crisis, on 5 May approval had been given to the Jubo League Faridpur convening committee.
The MP went on to say, “A full-fledged committee for Jubo League must be formed, comprising those who gave leadership in the difficult days of the party, their offspring, relatives and the offspring of freedom fighters. No big leader, MP or minister’s recommendations will be taken. Remember, sycophants cannot become leaders.”
He said, “Do not pay heed to anyone’s recommendations. Three of my upazilas are outside of my politics. Even if anyone outside of my liking is given place in Jubo League, I will not object.”
Also speaking at the event were Jubo League central committee financial affairs secretary Shahadat Hossain, convener of the new committee Ziaul Hasan, two joint conveners Mehdi Hasan Shamim Talukdar and Khan Md Shah Sultan Rahat.
In a notice signed on 5 May night by Jubo League central committee chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil, this 21-member committee was given approval.