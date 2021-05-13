Big leaders with big connections have fallen in the past: MP Nixon

Central Jubo League presidium member and Faridpur-1 member of parliament, Mujibur Rahman alias Nixon Chowdhury, has said the future Jubo League will be a humanitarian Jubo League and will not run at the behest of any big leader. No sycophant of big leaders will be able to become a leader of Jubo League.

Referring to a certain lawmaker of Faridpur and an Awami League leader, he said that many big leaders with big connections have fallen in the past. Lessons should be taken from this.

Nixon Chowdhury made these remarks when members of Faridpur Jubo League’s new 21-member convening committee greeted him with bouquets. They called upon him on Wednesday night at his house in Bhanga.