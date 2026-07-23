Jamaat writes to speaker, CEC seeking action against Gazi Nazrul

A day after expelling Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam from the party following the circulation of videos showing his "private moments" on social media, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday formally notified the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of its decision, urging them to take the necessary action.

In its letter, Jamaat said an internal organisational investigation into media reports concerning Gazi Nazrul Islam had found evidence of moral turpitude. As a result, he was expelled from the party under Article 62 of the Jamaat constitution.

The letter states that the decision was unanimously adopted at an emergency meeting of the party's Central Executive Council on 22 July, chaired by Opposition Leader and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

The party requested the Election Commission to take the necessary steps regarding Gazi Nazrul's status.