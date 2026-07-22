Jamaat expels Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam over 'moral misconduct'

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expelled Gazi Nazrul Islam, the Member of Parliament for Satkhira-4, after videos of his "private moments" circulated on social media and drew widespread attention. The party's Central Executive Council took the decision at an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, citing moral misconduct.

The decision was announced in a statement issued to the media by Ahsanul Mahboob Jubayer, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Publicity and Media Department.