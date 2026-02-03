I want a Bangladesh where freedom to express differing views exists: Zaima Rahman

Zaima Rahman has said she wants a Bangladesh where people will have the freedom to express differing views and ideologies, and where the country belongs to everyone.

She further said Bangladesh should be a place where diverse opinions, cultures, ideas and people can coexist, and that this diversity must not be lost.

Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman, made the remarks while responding to a question during a tea chat with young voters at the DOHS playground in Banani in the capital on Monday afternoon.

The BNP organised the discussion to learn about young voters’ thoughts on the future of Bangladesh.

A total of 55 young voters took part in the event, seated at six tables. There was no stage at the discussion. Zaima Rahman went to each table, sat with the participants and listened to them individually.

She asked about their thoughts on a liveable Dhaka and also answered various questions. No sound system was used at the event.