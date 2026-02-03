Youth engagement
I want a Bangladesh where freedom to express differing views exists: Zaima Rahman
Zaima Rahman has said she wants a Bangladesh where people will have the freedom to express differing views and ideologies, and where the country belongs to everyone.
She further said Bangladesh should be a place where diverse opinions, cultures, ideas and people can coexist, and that this diversity must not be lost.
Zaima Rahman, daughter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman, made the remarks while responding to a question during a tea chat with young voters at the DOHS playground in Banani in the capital on Monday afternoon.
The BNP organised the discussion to learn about young voters’ thoughts on the future of Bangladesh.
A total of 55 young voters took part in the event, seated at six tables. There was no stage at the discussion. Zaima Rahman went to each table, sat with the participants and listened to them individually.
She asked about their thoughts on a liveable Dhaka and also answered various questions. No sound system was used at the event.
Harassment of women online
Issues including education, employment and the environment came up during the discussion with young voters. The issue of harassment of women in cyberspace was raised several times.
Female participants told Zaima Rahman that women are constantly facing harassment online in various ways, while the rate of redress remains low.
In response, Zaima Rahman said women make up 51 per cent of the country’s population and that women’s safety is the number one priority.
She stressed that issues of women’s right to speak, safety and inclusion must be addressed.
Zaima Rahman said cyberbullying can be reduced if there is goodwill from all sides. People must be informed about what to do after such incidents occur, she added.
Awareness can be built from an early age if these issues are taught at the school level, along with the message that cyberbullying is harmful, Zaima pointed out.
Environmental pollution
During the discussion on Dhaka, young voters said they want a congestion-free city with a clean environment. Zaima Rahman raised the issue of air pollution at the time, saying she herself had suffered from asthma when she previously lived in Dhaka. She said greenery in the city has declined significantly.
Young voters said canals, wetlands and rivers are being encroached upon and filled up continuously. Zaima Rahman spoke about taking initiatives to restore these water bodies affected by encroachment and pollution. She asked the youths whether they would come forward in such efforts, and they expressed their interest.
Zaima Rahman said community spaces such as libraries and parks need to be constructed in Dhaka. She said these spaces would allow people to interact with one another, improving safety while also helping people move away from constant dependence on mobile phones.
Road safety, traffic congestion
Young voters also spoke about road safety in Dhaka during the discussion. They said university-level students are ready to volunteer to make city roads safer.
The young voters shared their experiences of traffic congestion with Zaima Rahman. A female student said it had taken her two hours to reach the venue from her home due to traffic congestion. Zaima Rahman appeared surprised on hearing this.
Zaima Rahman said having laws alone is not enough and that their implementation is crucial. According to her, ordinary citizens must be aware of and understand the laws, and that public awareness is necessary.
Pointing out that major platforms such as Facebook do not have local offices in Bangladesh, she said that these online platforms must be brought to the country.
Employment and education
Concerns over the education system and employment made up a large part of the young voters’ views. They shared these concerns with Zaima Rahman during the discussion.
She said initiatives such as internships and mentorships through partnerships between public and private institutions could help students gain practical skills before entering professional life. She said administrative goodwill from institutions would be essential in this regard.
‘Community spaces’
Tea, 'jhalmuri', 'singara' and 'fuchka' were served during breaks in the discussion, and young voters went to food stalls to eat. Against this backdrop, they raised the issue of a lack of recreational facilities in Dhaka. They told Zaima Rahman that there are hardly any spaces outside educational institutions where they can play sports or gather socially.
Zaima Rahman impressed
Zaima Rahman expressed her appreciation after hearing the thoughts and opinions of young voters about Bangladesh.
Addressing the youths, she said, “I left at a very young age and returned after 17 years. I could not come in between, but I always kept track and observed everything. Mainly, seeing energetic, inspirational and brilliant young people like you in a new way has been very inspiring. You have so many ideas, so much energy and such a strong desire to do things, and that makes me feel very good.”