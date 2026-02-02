Campaign
A party is bent on obstructing election, making it controversial: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said, “A political party is trying to make the election controversial and obstructed. You must remain extremely vigilant and alert.”
He made the remarks today, Monday, around 2:30 pm at the election rally held at Jashore Upashahar College ground while addressing the gathering as the chief guest.
Earlier today, Monday, Tarique Rahman spoke at an election rally in Khulna before arriving in Jashore.
At the rally, he introduced BNP candidates from seven districts of Jashore and Kushtia region and urged voters to vote for the “dhaner shish” (sheaf of paddy) symbol.
At the rally, Tarique Rahman said that a top leader of a political party had made extremely derogatory remarks about working women.
He said that while the people of the country have launched a movement, the party now claims that their account has been hacked. Officials have confirmed that their account was not hacked. They are spreading falsehoods.
Addressing the crowd, Tarique Rahman further said, “Those who lie to the people of the country are taking bKash numbers. This reflects their character. People must remain alert about them. Because of their actions, in 1971, millions of mothers and sisters lost their honour. Their conspiracies must be stopped with the support of the public.”
Tarique Rahman also spoke about Jashore’s economy.
“Jashore has one industry, which is flower cultivation. Just as garments are exported, we want to export flowers abroad,” he said.
At the rally, Tarique Rahman introduced 22 BNP candidates from seven districts of the Jashore-Kushtia region. The rally was presided over by Jashore district BNP president Syed Saberul Haque and conducted by district BNP general secretary Delwar Hosen Khokon.
Among others who addressed the rally are BNP chairman’s adviser Mehedi Ahmed, vice-chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and professor Nargis Begum.
Highlighting various demands of Jashore, BNP Khulna divisional acting organisational secretary and Jashore-3 candidate Anindya Islam Amit also spoke.