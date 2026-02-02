A party is bent on obstructing election, making it controversial: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said, “A political party is trying to make the election controversial and obstructed. You must remain extremely vigilant and alert.”

He made the remarks today, Monday, around 2:30 pm at the election rally held at Jashore Upashahar College ground while addressing the gathering as the chief guest.

Earlier today, Monday, Tarique Rahman spoke at an election rally in Khulna before arriving in Jashore.

At the rally, he introduced BNP candidates from seven districts of Jashore and Kushtia region and urged voters to vote for the “dhaner shish” (sheaf of paddy) symbol.