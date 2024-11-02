Ex-MP sued, plaintiff BNP activist says he was misled

A certain Biplob Alam alias Bilu, 47, filed the case with Birampur police station identifying himself as a maternal uncle of deceased Rashidul Islam.

Biplob Alam from Uttar Daudpur in Katla union of Birampur upazila is a member of Katla union unit of the BNP while deceased Rashidul was from Dhanhatimor of Dakkhin Katla in Katla union of the upazila.

Rashidul’s family members said neither they knew Biplob Alam, nor were they informed about the filing of the case earlier.

Rashidul Islam’s mother Rashida Khatun, brother Shahidul Islam and uncle Matiar Rahman have submitted a joint affidavit to the plaintiff’s lawyer on 27 October.

It said, “Plaintiff Biplob Alam alias Bilu filed the case completely out of politically motivated intention. Rashidul had heart disease and was suffering from mental illness. Rashidul passed away on 5 January 2022 as his heart failed. We do not blame the accused for this death. Neither the named accused nor the unnamed people were involved with the death of Rashidul.”