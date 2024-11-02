Ex-MP sued, plaintiff BNP activist says he was misled
A youth, Rashidul Islam, died at a reception for a union parishad chairman in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur around three years ago.
In connection with the death, a case was recently filed against 113 people including former MP, Shibli Sadik. Besides, another 250-300 unnamed people have been made accused in the case.
The police have already arrested six including four accused named in the case statement.
A certain Biplob Alam alias Bilu, 47, filed the case with Birampur police station identifying himself as a maternal uncle of deceased Rashidul Islam.
Biplob Alam from Uttar Daudpur in Katla union of Birampur upazila is a member of Katla union unit of the BNP while deceased Rashidul was from Dhanhatimor of Dakkhin Katla in Katla union of the upazila.
Rashidul’s family members said neither they knew Biplob Alam, nor were they informed about the filing of the case earlier.
Rashidul Islam’s mother Rashida Khatun, brother Shahidul Islam and uncle Matiar Rahman have submitted a joint affidavit to the plaintiff’s lawyer on 27 October.
It said, “Plaintiff Biplob Alam alias Bilu filed the case completely out of politically motivated intention. Rashidul had heart disease and was suffering from mental illness. Rashidul passed away on 5 January 2022 as his heart failed. We do not blame the accused for this death. Neither the named accused nor the unnamed people were involved with the death of Rashidul.”
On the same day, plaintiff Biplob Alam submitted another affidavit at the Birampur police station claiming, “I submitted on a blank sheet of paper at the Birampur police station at the instigation of a local political leader. Later, I came to know that a case has been filed against 113 including former MP Shibli Sadik showing me as a plaintiff. Later I came to know that Rashidul had heart diseases and mental illness. He died of a stroke on 5 January 2022 and his family members buried him. Rashidul’s family members do not have any objection regarding his death, they did not become a plaintiff or witness in the case. I was misled to file the case but I could not realise anything as I am an illiterate person. I know nothing of this incident.”
He also said that he would not have any objection if the investigation officer submits a charge sheet recommending the release of the accused.
Biplab Alam told Prothom Alo, “I have submitted an affidavit through a notary public on 27 October pleading to withdraw the case. This has been produced at the court on Monday.”
Speaking about this, Birampur police station officer-in-charge Mamtazul Haque has said, “Following the filing of the case, six accused were arrested and sent to jail through the court. I did not get any information officially from the plaintiff or the family of the deceased. Besides, the submission of an affidavit would not affect the legal proceedings.”