July Charter’s consolidated draft: BNP submits objections officially

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has officially informed the National Consensus Commission about their objections with several issues that came up in the consolidated draft of the July charter.

The party says the proposal of placing a document, prepared based on political consensus, above the constitution and keeping it beyond the jurisdiction of the court is not acceptable.

The BNP has submitted its opinions over the draft in writing to the commission on Wednesday evening. Four other parties also submitted their opinions over the draft on the same day. Following that, the commission said the deadline to submit the opinion had been extended up to 3:00 pm Friday.