Quader urges students not to create public sufferings

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today urged the students, who are agitating to scrap the quota system in government service, to go back to their respective educational institutions stopping their movement that creates huge public sufferings.

The government must take legal actions if anyone tries to capitalise on the emotion of innocent students and tries to create anarchy across the country, he said while addressing a press briefing at the AL president’s office in city’s Dhanmondi here.

Quader said BNP wants to turn the anti-quota movement into anti government agitations. But, Awami League would never allow them to do it, he said, adding, “We will face it politically if anyone tries to give the anti-quota movement a political shape.”