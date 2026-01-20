Jamaat, nine other parties hold meeting without Islami Andolan

Leaders of 10 parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, sat in a meeting to finalise seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh did not take part in the meeting, raising questions about whether the party may eventually step away from the seat-sharing talks.

The meeting of the top leaders of the 10 parties began at around 11:30 am on Thursday at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar in the capital.

Sources at the meeting said the seat-sharing arrangement could be finalised after the meeting of the 10 parties. It may be formally announced at a press conference at 8:00 pm.