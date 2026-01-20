Electoral alliance
Jamaat, nine other parties hold meeting without Islami Andolan
Leaders of 10 parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, sat in a meeting to finalise seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the 13th parliamentary election.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh did not take part in the meeting, raising questions about whether the party may eventually step away from the seat-sharing talks.
The meeting of the top leaders of the 10 parties began at around 11:30 am on Thursday at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar in the capital.
Sources at the meeting said the seat-sharing arrangement could be finalised after the meeting of the 10 parties. It may be formally announced at a press conference at 8:00 pm.
Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, assistant secretary general and coordinator of the 11-party alliance Hamidur Rahman Azad, National Citizen Party convenor Nahid Islam, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, its secretary general Jalaluddin Ahmed, Khelafat Majlis secretary general Ahmed Abdul Kader, AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan secretary general Yusuf Sadiq Haqqani, leaders of the Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JaGPa) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan are present in the meeting.
Two parties still keeping the door open for an agreement
Islami Andolan is facing tensions over seat-sharing with Jamaat. This has also sparked talks of a new agreement involving several parties under Islami Andolan’s leadership. However, neither Jamaat nor Islami Andolan has formally announced a separate alliance. Moreover, both parties are still keeping the door open for a deal.
Today at noon, ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman posted on his verified Facebook page that “I have recently noticed that in showing solidarity and sympathy with Jamaat-e-Islami, some people have started making unwanted and misleading comments and posts on social media regarding the fraternal organisation Islami Andolan Bangladesh.”
He wrote, “I would like to make a humble request to you—if you truly love Jamaat-e-Islami, you must refrain from all such unwanted actions.”
Meanwhile, at noon, Islami Andolan issued a press release stating that although some discomfort has arisen, it is not yet time to make any final statement regarding the alliance. The leaders are conducting multidimensional and multiparty discussions. Once the situation allows for a final decision, Islami Andolan and the other parties will officially inform the nation.