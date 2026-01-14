Islami Andolan indicates new alliance amid row with Jamaat
As seat-sharing talks with Jamaat-e-Islami face complications, Gazi Ataur Rahman, senior joint secretary general and spokesperson of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has given indications of a new alliance.
Gazi Ataur Rahman said, “The 20th (20 January) is the last day for withdrawing nomination papers. The election is on 12 February. Isn’t that so? Anything can happen until 12 February.”
The spokesperson of the Chormonai Pir-led Islami Andolan made the remarks while speaking to newspersons at a press conference at the party’s central office in Purana Paltan in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
He said they are continuing discussions with those who hold respect for them.
The party was expected to contest the 13th parliamentary election on 12 February as part of Jamaat’s alliance.
A press conference was also scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to announce which of the 11 parties in the alliance would field candidates in which seats. However, it was postponed at the last moment.
Sources in the party said the press conference was cancelled because there was no agreement on the seats. Islami Andolan is seeking 50 seats, but Jamaat is not willing to give up more than 40.
This deadlock has stalled any agreement between the two Islamic parties.
Speaking regarding the seat-sharing tensions in the alliance, Gazi Ataur Rahman said that it was hoped everything would be settled before the withdrawal of nomination papers, but that had not happened by Tuesday.
In response to the situation, the party held a meeting on Tesday to gather opinions from leaders at all levels. They collected information from the field and listened to the candidates. A meeting of their ‘Majlis-e-Amela’ (the party’s policy-making forum) was held today, Wednesday to discuss these matters.
He added that Islami Andolan is in contact with those who have been with them from the start.
Speaking about how their future course will proceed under the ‘one-box’ policy, he said discussions are ongoing and a final decision will be announced within a day or two.
In response to a query from a newsperson, the spokesperson of Islami Andolan said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s ameer met BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and announced that they will hold discussions to form a government together in the future. These discussions will continue even after the election.
He also spoke about a national government. The ameer of Jamaat said that they will run the state in the future based on the framework of unity that Khaleda Zia had established, although that framework was broken during her lifetime. The ameer said it would be restored. This has created some uncertainty within Islami Andolan about whether Jamaat will play a role similar to that of the Jatiya Party.
In response to a question on whether divisions within Jamaat’s alliance would benefit the BNP, Gazi Ataur Rahman said, “That is natural. Is it our responsibility? If anyone gains an advantage here, they can.”
Asked whether any new talks are underway with the BNP, he said, “The BNP has already fixed its alliance and its plan. That has been finalised.”
Asked whether Islami Andolan will contest the election independently in that case, Gazi Ataur Rahman said that no clear decision has been made so far. They are holding discussions with many people and will move forward after analysing the overall situation in the country.
He said they will move forward with those who hold respect for Islami Andolan. He did not clarify whether this would form an alliance with the five Islamic parties that were initially in seat-sharing talks.
Gazi Ataur Rahman said, “Apart from the five parties, we are also in discussions with many others, isn’t that so? Among the 12 parties, we are talking with them, and beyond that, further discussions are underway. We are also engaging with various political parties.”
Still keeping the door open for compromise
The spokesperson of Islami Andolan said that the situation has not yet reached a point where talks with Jamaat have completely collapsed. He said there is no situation where the party has left the seat-sharing talks or expelled anyone. Islami Andolan is trying to maintain national unity. Despite various difficulties, the party will continue its efforts to ensure at least minimal agreement.
Explaining the complications in this alliance, Gazi Ataur Rahman said that there are some crises in the seat-sharing process, which cannot be denied. Islami Andolan will not accept any decisions imposed on them; this is not how their party has conducted politics in the past. They also cannot accept being disregarded.
Gazi Ataur Rahman said that Islami Andolan wanted to move forward based on mutual respect and honour. Compromise cannot mean anyone can impose pressure on another. If that environment existed, there would be no issues over the number of seats. In 300 constituencies, one party is campaigning, and the alliance has finalised their candidate. Spreading false claims will make future cooperation with them difficult.
He claimed that attempts are being made to create confusion through various public opinion surveys. Many people take these surveys as a standard. People understand who is conducting them. These surveys are opening the way for misinformation. If the election roadmap is determined based on such deceptive surveys, it will lead to disaster.