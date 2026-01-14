Islami Andolan indicates new alliance amid row with Jamaat

As seat-sharing talks with Jamaat-e-Islami face complications, Gazi Ataur Rahman, senior joint secretary general and spokesperson of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has given indications of a new alliance.

Gazi Ataur Rahman said, “The 20th (20 January) is the last day for withdrawing nomination papers. The election is on 12 February. Isn’t that so? Anything can happen until 12 February.”

The spokesperson of the Chormonai Pir-led Islami Andolan made the remarks while speaking to newspersons at a press conference at the party’s central office in Purana Paltan in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

He said they are continuing discussions with those who hold respect for them.

The party was expected to contest the 13th parliamentary election on 12 February as part of Jamaat’s alliance.

A press conference was also scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to announce which of the 11 parties in the alliance would field candidates in which seats. However, it was postponed at the last moment.