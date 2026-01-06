Jamaat and Islami Andolan yet to finalise seat-sharing negotiation

Differences between Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh over electoral seat-sharing have not yet been fully resolved. Due to discontent among two or three other parties over seat allocation an agreement covering all 300 constituencies has still not been finalised.

In this situation, talks have resumed with the intervention of top leaders from both parties. Both sides say they want to reach an agreement quickly.

Under the schedule for the 13th parliamentary elections, the deadline for submitting nomination papers was 29 December, while candidates may withdraw their nominations until 20 January. With these deadlines approaching, pressure is mounting on alliance partners to finalise seat-sharing arrangements.

Sources say that at the outset of negotiations, Islami Andolan demanded more than 100 seats. Other parties also made relatively high demands. However, at one point, the inclusion of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the seat-sharing talks created instability and dissatisfaction among Islami Andolan and several other parties over the number of seats.

At a press conference held on 28 December under the banner of eight parties, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman announced that the NCP and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by retired Colonel Oli Ahmed, were joining the seat-sharing arrangement.