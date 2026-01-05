Jamaat-NCP alliance and the challenges it faces

Before an election, political parties try to stay ahead in the race for power by forging alliances and understandings with one another. This is a very common reality in the politics of the subcontinent. In that line, the alliance formed by the NCP and Jamaat ahead of the 2026 national election represents a new variable in electoral calculations. However, it is not merely the act of forming the alliance itself; rather, the political history preceding it and the reactions that emerged immediately afterward have brought this alliance to the centre of renewed debate.

Since the alliance was formed, a three-pronged circle of reactions has taken shape. Within NCP itself, around 30 central leaders have taken a stand against the alliance. Not only have they opposed it, but several central leaders have also resigned from the party, as they found it impossible to accept an alliance between the NCP and Jamaat. This internal dissent has raised fresh questions about the NCP’s organisational unity, although the party maintains that such differences of opinion are part of its internal democratic practice.