NCP demands punishment for officials responsible for failing to provide security

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has demanded that the officials responsible for failing to provide security to the party’s member secretary Akhter Hossain and others be identified and face punishment.

The demand was made in protest of the harassment of Akhter Hossain and the egg-throwing incident at the New York airport.

NCP convener Nahid Islam raised the demand at an emergency press conference at the NCP central office in Bangla Motor, Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor, travelled to the United States to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Monday afternoon local time, he and his delegation landed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Among the delegation were NCP member secretary Akhter Hossain, Joint Convener Tasnim Jara, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and several others.