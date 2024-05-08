15-20pc votes cast in first 4 hrs: EC

The EC secretary further said the voting in 139 upazilas began fairly from 8:00 am. The field level officials informed them about this. The rate of vote cast is different in different areas.

Jahangir Alam said it was not possible for them to inform the media the specific rate of vote cast. But an analysis of information they received, it could be said that the rate of vote cast until 12:00 pm was 15-20 per cent.

The specific per cent of votes cast will be available later, he added.