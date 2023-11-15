This schedule to obstruct fair and inclusive election: Zonayed Saki

Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator and also one of the leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, Zonayed Saki has said the schedule the election commission has declared will create an obstacle to holding a fair and inclusive election.

Amid the differences of opinions among the political parties over the election-time government and the tension in the political arena, chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal addressed the nation on Wednesday evening. He announced the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election.

Reacting to the schedule, Zonayed Saki said you have noticed the prime minister on Tuesday said the schedule will be announced in a day or two.

He also said it is the jurisdiction of the election commission to announce the election schedule. But the prime minister makes the declaration and the ministers say when the schedule will be declared. Such statements prove how much the election commission is independent.

The government has planned to hold an one-sided election through the election commission, but the people will not accept that this time, he added.