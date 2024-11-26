Tarique sees unabated conspiracy by beneficiaries of fallen dictator

The acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has said those who had attained their personal benefits during the fallen dictator have still continued their conspiracies.

“You have to remain aware and careful. The dictator fled, but left its tail behind. They are hatching conspiracies, rather than sitting idle,” he said while speaking virtually as the chief guest at a training programme in Sylhet.

The party’s central training affairs committee hosted the session at Sylhet Shilpakala Academy auditorium.