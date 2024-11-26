Tarique sees unabated conspiracy by beneficiaries of fallen dictator
The acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has said those who had attained their personal benefits during the fallen dictator have still continued their conspiracies.
“You have to remain aware and careful. The dictator fled, but left its tail behind. They are hatching conspiracies, rather than sitting idle,” he said while speaking virtually as the chief guest at a training programme in Sylhet.
The party’s central training affairs committee hosted the session at Sylhet Shilpakala Academy auditorium.
Tarique Rahman said, “We are a force in favour of democracy.. We have the people by our side. The people believe that democracy and freedom of expression are safe under the BNP. The people are staring at the BNP… and it is your responsibility to uphold this confidence of the people.”
With a firm determination to continue democratic process at any cost, he said, “A sense of accountability will be created if democratic continuation is ensured. Hence, we will continue the democratic process at any cost. We have to take the side of democracy and keep it functional. When and wherever an election takes place, it must be held through the democratic process.”
He pointed out the responsibilities of the BNP men, saying, “Today, the BNP is the largest political party in the country. If the party is harmed in any way, the nation as well as its democracy will be harmed too. So, let's try to develop ourselves as per the aspirations of the people.”
Recalling the persecution the party endured during the fallen regime, he said those who survived the persecution of the dictator will survive in future too.