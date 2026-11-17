Police on alert over fears of major sabotage in December
Police and intelligence agencies have received information that leaders and activists of the Awami League (whose activities are banned in the country) and its affiliated organisations (some of which are totally banned) are planning major acts of sabotage in December.
The information was obtained by interrogating several arrested individuals and analysing mobile phone conversations and messages.
Officials said party leaders and activists were planning to carry out sabotage on roads and waterways to cut off Gopalganj and four neighbouring districts from the rest of the country. They are also planning to stage a gathering in Dhaka. Police, however, are on alert.
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted from power in the student-led mass uprising of July–August 2024. Since then, party leaders and activists have been announcing various programmes on social media, declaring that she will return to the country in December.
Police say incidents of vehicles being set on fire and crude bombs being exploded targeting police establishments have taken place in Dhaka and several other districts in connection with these programmes.
A police source said Awami League leaders and activists were involved in the violence surrounding ready-made garment workers’ recent demonstrations demanding higher wages, as well as sabotage incidents in different parts of the country.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said 29 party leaders and activists had been arrested in Dhaka alone between Sunday morning and Monday morning.
To prevent possible acts of sabotage, law enforcement agencies have drawn up special security plans for Dhaka, Gopalganj and districts regarded as Awami League strongholds.
Additional police personnel will be deployed in these areas throughout December. Intelligence surveillance has also been stepped up across the country.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir has already sent special instructions to the police superintendents of all 64 districts, police commissioners of eight metropolitan areas and deputy inspectors general of eight ranges. The instructions state that those directly involved in sabotage must be brought to justice.
Additional Inspector General of Police Md Ahsan Habib Palash at Police Headquarters told Prothom Alo, “The police have intelligence on what they are planning to do. They cannot simply go ahead and do it.”
The police were fully prepared to deal with any kind of sabotage, he added.
According to sources in the DMP’s Detective Branch, an analysis of mobile financial service transactions made by those arrested revealed that former Awami League ministers and MPs, who are now fugitives abroad, had provided funds for recent acts of sabotage. Party leaders and activists hiding inside the country are coordinating and carrying out the operations.
Relevant police officials have analysed information on several sabotage incidents. They said some of the incidents had been carried out by hiring people in exchange for money, while Awami League leaders and activists had directly participated in others. In their assessment, the party wants to remain in the spotlight by carrying out acts of sabotage.
Gopalganj under close watch
Violence and vandalism continued throughout the day in Gopalganj on 10 November. Police said Awami League leaders and activists had set fire to police vehicles that day. Further incidents of violence, arson and vandalism took place there last Sunday.
A police source said 2,000 police personnel had been deployed in Gopalganj to prevent sabotage. More personnel would be sent if necessary. In addition to the police, 10 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and a large number of SRB (Special Response Battalion) personnel are also deployed there.
Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur districts fall under the Dhaka Range of police. Asked about the security preparations in these districts, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Dhaka Range Md Mostafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that security measures had been taken after analysing all potential risks.
Security had been strengthened around the Padma Bridge, on highways across the four districts and on various roads in municipal areas, he added.
He said the police were fully prepared to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Coordination was also under way with other law enforcement agencies.
Following the recent violence in Gopalganj, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arif-uz-Zaman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Habibullah and the officers-in-charge (OCs) of three police stations in the district have been transferred.
A source at the Ministry of Home Affairs said intelligence agencies had information that Awami League leaders and activists from different districts had travelled to Gopalganj over the past few days. They were also being instigated from abroad. There were fears of attacks on government installations as well.
The source said the use of force could result in casualties, which would give the Awami League an opportunity to portray itself as a victim. The government did not want to give the party such an opportunity. However, the government would not hesitate to take a tough stance if anyone attempted to create anarchy.
Plans for a gathering in Dhaka
Sources concerned said leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in the country, wanted to organise a gathering in Dhaka in December. In particular, activists from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Manikganj could create a situation and suddenly enter a particular part of the capital.
According to the sources, if the government resorted to force to prevent the gathering, casualties could occur. The party’s leaders and activists were also planning to organise processions carrying the bodies of those killed.
Security has been strengthened at the entry points to the capital to prevent any such gathering in Dhaka. Police superintendents in the districts surrounding the capital have also been instructed to remain on heightened alert.
Dhaka District SP Shamima Parveen said the police were prepared to deal with any acts of sabotage.
“Even if they plan to organise a large gathering in Dhaka, they will not be able to do so. This is not Gopalganj,” she told Prothom Alo.