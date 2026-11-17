Police and intelligence agencies have received information that leaders and activists of the Awami League (whose activities are banned in the country) and its affiliated organisations (some of which are totally banned) are planning major acts of sabotage in December.

The information was obtained by interrogating several arrested individuals and analysing mobile phone conversations and messages.

Officials said party leaders and activists were planning to carry out sabotage on roads and waterways to cut off Gopalganj and four neighbouring districts from the rest of the country. They are also planning to stage a gathering in Dhaka. Police, however, are on alert.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted from power in the student-led mass uprising of July–August 2024. Since then, party leaders and activists have been announcing various programmes on social media, declaring that she will return to the country in December.

Police say incidents of vehicles being set on fire and crude bombs being exploded targeting police establishments have taken place in Dhaka and several other districts in connection with these programmes.