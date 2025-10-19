7 parties join Jamaat, announce new progs with 5 demands including PR in election

Seven like-minded political parties have joined Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and announced a new set of programmes to press home their five demands, including introducing the proportional representation (PR) system for parliamentary elections.

The parties also demanded holding of a referendum in November to provide a legal basis to the July Charter.

Their announced programmes include: a protest rally and march in Dhaka on 20 October, protest rallies and marches in all divisional cities on 25 October, and, protest rallies and marches in all district towns on 27 October.

Khelafat Majlis secretary-general Ahmad Abdul Kader announced the programmes at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club on Sunday.