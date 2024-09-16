Elections must be held without delay: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for the elections to be held without delay.

He said, from among those who have been given responsibility of the interim government, some are saying that a new party must be formed.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "If they talk about forming a new party, how will the people understand that they are working neutrally?"

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking at a discussion on "Bicameral parliament: Forming an Upper House'. The discussion was arranged on Monday morning, by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (HSD) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.