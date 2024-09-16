Elections must be held without delay: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for the elections to be held without delay.
He said, from among those who have been given responsibility of the interim government, some are saying that a new party must be formed.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "If they talk about forming a new party, how will the people understand that they are working neutrally?"
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking at a discussion on "Bicameral parliament: Forming an Upper House'. The discussion was arranged on Monday morning, by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (HSD) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.
Speaking at the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The election must be arranged without delay. The students and the people shed their blood to create the opportunity to go ahead, to create a system the way the people want. Have activities already begun to thwart that? From among those who have received the responsibility, those who have been given the responsibility by this government, when it is said that a party must be formed, then we are taken aback. If they say a new party is to be formed, how will the people know whether they are working neutrally?"
The BNP secretary general said, many people are saying that the interim government should be allowed to stay for an indefinite period. Let them carry out all the reforms. No reforms are possible without the participation of the people. That is why an elected government is needed.
Demanding that all cases against BNP's leaders and activists be withdrawn immediately, Mirza Fakhrul said that those who aided and abetted the Awami League government are still in the administration. They must be removed. He also called for compensation to be provided immediately for those killed and injured in the movement.
The discussion meeting was presided over by JSD president ASM Abdur Rab. He said, the election must be held. But it will be of no use if the election is held without reforms. The constitution must be reformed and the government system must be repaired. Those who have committed the killings cannot be pardoned. They must be held to account.
Chief coordinator of the state reform movement Hasnat Qayyum said, a consensus must be reached on which areas reforms are to be carried out.
Consideration must be given to which to start first, how to implement it and how to ensure it is viable. After all, even if it is achieved, it must be sustained. Discussion must be held on what reforms are essential to ensure that this movement does not fail.
AB Party's joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad said that they do not support the proposal for a bicameral parliament. He said, this is a matter of concern for Bangladesh's security. It will be difficult to pass laws. This matter needs to be reconsidered.
Also speaking at the event were Bhasani Onushari Parishad's member secretary Abu Yusuf Selim, JSD general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud, vice president Mohammad Siraj Miah and KM Zabir.