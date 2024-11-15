Most of 1.1-1.2m civil servants are employees of fascist govt: Jamaat secretary

A fair election is possible only after a rational time for carrying out reforms at six levels, including the judiciary, administration, election commission and the constitution, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar Friday said.

“It is not possible to hold an unbiased election keeping the aides of fascism in most of the administrative posts in the country. A fair election is possible only after a rational time for carrying out reforms at six levels, including the judiciary, administration, election commission and the constitution,” he said.