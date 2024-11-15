Most of 1.1-1.2m civil servants are employees of fascist govt: Jamaat secretary
A fair election is possible only after a rational time for carrying out reforms at six levels, including the judiciary, administration, election commission and the constitution, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar Friday said.
“It is not possible to hold an unbiased election keeping the aides of fascism in most of the administrative posts in the country. A fair election is possible only after a rational time for carrying out reforms at six levels, including the judiciary, administration, election commission and the constitution,” he said.
Mia Golam Parwar was speaking as the chief guest at a conference of the members (rukan) of district Jamaat on the ground of Khan Jahan Ali Alim Madrasah in Bagerhat in the morning.
Terming most of the 1.1-1.2 million civil servants as employees of the fascist government, the Jamaat secretary general further said the country would be free from the fever of fascism after changing them.
“The aides of fascism are still there among the bureaucrats. Fascism must be removed with unanimity among all the political parties,” he stressed.
Indicating the advisers of the interim government, the Jamaat secretary general said they have been given the responsibility of the government as per the aspirations of the people. That is they have to work giving priority to the aspirations of the people.
Mia Golam Parwar also urged the chief adviser of the interim government not to accommodate the people, who as aides of fascists took positions against the clerics, in the advisory council of the government.
“A free, fair and neutral election has to be organised to repay the debt of the martyrs,” he stated in his speech.