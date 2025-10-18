CUCSU election: Disorganised Chhatra Dal faces tactical Islami Chhatra Shibir

Even two years ago, leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), and the Islami Chhatra Shibir could not engage in open political activities on the Chattogram University (CU) campus. The situation, however, has been markedly different over the past year. While Chhatra Shibir used this period to its full advantage, JCD failed to organise itself effectively. That lack of preparedness cost them dearly in this year’s central students’ union (CUCSU) election.

JCD is the student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) while Islami Chhatra Shibir is the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Over the past year, Chhatra Shibir built a disciplined and well-organised structure of the organisation on campus. It held regular meetings, assemblies, cultural events and online campaigns, demonstrating a visibly coordinated presence across various platforms.

When the election arrived, Chhatra Shibir was battle-ready while Chhatra Dal was fragmented and unprepared.

In the seventh CUCSU election, held on Wednesday, the Chhatra Shibir-backed alliance “Sampriti’r Shikkharthi Jote” (students’ alliance for harmony) won 24 out of 26 posts.