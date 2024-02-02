Ex-AL lawmaker M Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan passes away
M Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan, former Member of Parliament from Chandpur-4 constituency and a former president of district Awami League (AL), died at a hospital in the capital Friday morning.
He was 75.
“He breathed his last at 8:00 am today while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospitals in the capital”, said a press release.
He left behind his wife Anowara Huq, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mours his death.
Shamsul was suffering from an incurable disease, said his relatives.
His first namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asar prayers at Eskaton Garden Jam-e Mosque and then his body will be taken to his village home at Faridganj.
He was the founder of Faridganj Gardkalindia Hazera-Hasmat Degree College; former chief engineer of Dhaka City Corporation, former senate member of Dhaka University and founder of Apollo Group of Industries.
Bhuiyan was elected MP from Faridganj in 2014.
In the 12th national election of 2024, he contested as an independent candidate from Chandpur-4 (Faridganj) and Chandpur-3 (Sadar-Haimchar) constituencies and was defeated.
Bhuiyan was born in Chandpur District on 1 July in 1948. His father’s name was Mohammad Hasmat Ullah and his mother’s name was Hazera Begum. He graduated with an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.
In a condolence message, incumbent lawmaker from Chandpur-4 constituency Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of M Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan.
He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.