Ex-AL lawmaker M Shamsul Huq Bhuiyan passes away

“He breathed his last at 8:00 am today while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospitals in the capital”, said a press release.

He left behind his wife Anowara Huq, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mours his death.

Shamsul was suffering from an incurable disease, said his relatives.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asar prayers at Eskaton Garden Jam-e Mosque and then his body will be taken to his village home at Faridganj.