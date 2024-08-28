We haven't forgotten 1/11 memories: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir has said they become skeptical about the developments when individuals associated with the 1/11 political changeover resurface.
“We have not forgotten memories of 1/11. When those faces appear in the scene again, it raises significant doubts and questions," he said when asked about his party’s demand for the next parliamentary election.
Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, the BNP leader alleged that the party has been subjected to a smear campaign over assaults on minority communities and the occupation of their properties.
According to him, these activities are targeted at the BNP as part of efforts towards depoliticisation in the country, like the efforts during 1/11, a symbolic term that denotes the previous military-backed caretaker government.
When a journalist asked if he had noticed any signs of depoliticisation in the current government, Fakhrul replied, “No, I haven’t noticed it. I am just issuing a warning. There are some faces that we fear seeing.”
The BNP leader pointed out that some individuals who were completely missing from the scene are now stealing the show. “They have suddenly appeared on the front pages... They are spreading their theories and statements. I do not want to name anyone, but I believe this is not good for a healthy democratic process.”
Recalling the military-backed caretaker government in 2007, Fakhrul said, “We have not forgotten those who attempted depoliticisation during the 1/11 government. There were even efforts to cancel and abolish our party completely. We must remember these issues for the sake of our democracy, politics, and the overall betterment of our country.”
He further said the public is unwilling to see the allies of the Awami League government, just as they do not want to tolerate individuals who tried to disrupt and destroy democracy earlier. “The people want a democratic setup and fair elections. These issues should be taken into consideration,” he added.
Ban on Jamaat
When asked about the decision to lift the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP leader said they do not support banning any political party, as forming organisations is a right guaranteed by the constitution. However, the party must respect the country’s independence and sovereignty.
“If a party does not believe in the independence of Bangladesh, it should not be supported. But we believe that people have the right to form organisations and engage in political activities,” he said.