We haven't forgotten 1/11 memories: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir has said they become skeptical about the developments when individuals associated with the 1/11 political changeover resurface.

“We have not forgotten memories of 1/11. When those faces appear in the scene again, it raises significant doubts and questions," he said when asked about his party’s demand for the next parliamentary election.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, the BNP leader alleged that the party has been subjected to a smear campaign over assaults on minority communities and the occupation of their properties.