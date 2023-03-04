Won’t allow another farcical election: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League would not be allowed to hold any farcical election while remaining in power.

“Awami League is thinking they will hold another election as they held the previous two elections. They are thinking of looting public property and exploiting the people the same way. But people would not let it happen again,” Mirza Fakhrul said while addressing the rally before BNP’s march programme on Saturday.

BNP organised the march in every thana of the cities today protesting against price hike of commodities, power, oil and gas; harassment, arrest and killing of BNP men by police firing.