BNP's affiliated bodies call long march towards Akhaura against Indian aggression

Three associate organisations of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have announced ‘long march’ to Akhaura border along India’s Tripura state from Dhaka.

The organisations—Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal—will hold the long march protesting against Indian aggression and disinformation campaign against Bangladesh.

Jubo Dal president Abdul Monaem declared the programme on behalf of the three organisations at a press conference at BNP’s central office Naya paltan.

“We announce a long march from Dhaka to Akhaura border on Wednesday against Indian aggression and disinformation campaigns against Bangladesh. We will gather at Naya Paltan at 8 in the morning and hold our peaceful long march towards Agartala,” Monaem said.