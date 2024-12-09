BNP's affiliated bodies call long march towards Akhaura against Indian aggression
Three associate organisations of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have announced ‘long march’ to Akhaura border along India’s Tripura state from Dhaka.
The organisations—Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal—will hold the long march protesting against Indian aggression and disinformation campaign against Bangladesh.
Jubo Dal president Abdul Monaem declared the programme on behalf of the three organisations at a press conference at BNP’s central office Naya paltan.
“We announce a long march from Dhaka to Akhaura border on Wednesday against Indian aggression and disinformation campaigns against Bangladesh. We will gather at Naya Paltan at 8 in the morning and hold our peaceful long march towards Agartala,” Monaem said.
He urged all students and youths to join the long march.
Earlier on Sunday, police barred the march towards Indian High Commission organised by three affiliated bodies of BNP in the capital’s Rampura.
Later, representatives of the three organisations submitted a memorandum to the high commission.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Swechhasebak Dal submitted the memorandum protesting against the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in India’s Agartala, desecration of Bangladesh flag, provocative propaganda against Bangladesh and interference in Bangladesh’s internal matters by India, said Monaem.
“India did not raise any objections or expressed any concern when Sheikh Hasina ordered shoot at sight and killed Riya Gope, Hridoy Tarua, Rudra Sen, Dipta Dey, Shuvo Shill, and Tanay Das. But India has now taken a stance against the people of Bangladesh by running fictitious and baseless allegations of minority repression in Bangladesh since the fall of Hasina. India has allowed Sheikh Hasina to embarrass the current government while staying there,” said the president of BNP’s youth wing.
He also said the arrest and trial of expelled ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das is Bangladesh’s internal matter. However, different quarters from India made unwarranted remarks on Bangladesh’s internal matters to destabilize the country.
He condemned fake news on Bangladesh run by Indian media.
Swecchasebak Dal president SM Jilani, general secretary Razib Ahsan, Jubo Dal secretary general Nurul Islam, and Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam, among others, were present at the press briefing.