BNP leader Chand arrested in Rajshahi

Police have arrested Abu Sayeed Chand, convener of Rajshahi district unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in connection with the case filed over ‘threatening to kill’ PM Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

He was arrested from the from the Hargram area in Rajshahi on Thursday.

Confirming his arrest, Rafiqul Alam, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), said based on a tip off, a team of RMP arrested the BNP leader from Hargram.