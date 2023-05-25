BNP leader Chand arrested in Rajshahi

Police have arrested Abu Sayeed Chand, convener of Rajshahi district unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in connection with the case filed over ‘threatening to kill’ PM Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.
He was arrested from the from the Hargram area in Rajshahi on Thursday.
Confirming his arrest, Rafiqul Alam, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), said based on a tip off, a team of RMP arrested the BNP leader from Hargram.
Earlier on Friday, Rajshahi district BNP convenor Abu Sayeed Chand, at a public rally organised by district BNP at the Shibpur High School ground in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi, allegedly ‘threatened to kill’ prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The BNP leader said, “No more 27-point or 10-point demand. We have just one demand now – to send Sheikh Hasina to the grave! We will do whatever necessary to force Sheikh Hasina to resign.”
Meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral on social media, which sparked widespread protest from Awami League leaders and supporters.
Several cases have been lodged against the BNP leader in different parts of the country.