Tofail Ahmed to contest on boat symbol for 12th time

Veteran politician Tofail Ahmed, 80, is set to contest the national election for the 12th time under the boat symbol.

As an advisory council member of the ruling Awami League, Tofail Ahmed initially entered the national election with the boat symbol in 1970 at the age of 27.

He has been elected as a Member of Parliament eight times. In the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, he will be contesting from the Bhola-1 constituency. The election is scheduled to be held on 7 January.