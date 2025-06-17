National Charter can be prepared within July: Ali Riaz

The discussion was joined by representatives of BNP, NCP, Islami Andolan, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolan and other political parties. No leader of Jamaat-e-Islami turned up at the meeting.

Co-chair of the national consensus committee Ali Riaz said, "The national consensus commission is committed to prepare the National Charter within July. We are sincerely grateful to the political parties and political leaders for the cooperation you all are extending in this regard."

Ali Riaz said, "We hope that if the process continues, we will be able to reach our goal. We are endeavouring to reach an overall consensus, even if we do not agree on all issues."

He further said, "We may not be able to reach a consensus on all issues, but even so, we can make certain concessions in the interests of the nation and the state so as to arrive at one point. There is no guarantee that we will be able to complete all issues."

The issues discussed at today's meeting included Article 70 of the constitution, nominating heads of the standing committees, women's representation, and more.